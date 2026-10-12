Shafaq News- Baghdad

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Iraq and Syria, Tom Barrack, praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s leadership on Tuesday, calling their meeting productive.

Iraq’s security and prosperity are the region’s security and prosperity, Barrack stated.

Productive meeting with PM @AliFalihAlzaidy. Stability is not inherited; it is built by leaders who choose the hard road. Iraq's security and prosperity are the region's. Grateful for his leadership and partnership. https://t.co/jji2RcLZnu — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) October 12, 2026

During a visit to Baghdad, Barrack met US Chargé d’Affaires Steve Fagin. He said US-Iraq relations were shifting from a security-focused partnership toward broader cooperation based on economic ties and mutual interests.

The US envoy also met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Istanbul on October 10, discussing the future of bilateral relations following the end of the Global Coalition’s mission, as well as regional political, security, and economic developments, Iraq’s financial situation, and changes related to the dinar exchange rate.

Read more: Iraq weighs new ministries two days after dinar devaluation

On September 30, 2026, the US-led Global Coalition ended its military mission in Iraq under a 2024 Baghdad-Washington agreement, shifting security ties toward bilateral cooperation in intelligence, training, and arms support.

Read more: Iraq's second US troop withdrawal shifts the test to armed factions