Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 99th globally in the 2026 Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) Development Index, scoring 79.4 points, according to data published by Visual Capitalist.

The country tied with Colombia, narrowly ahead of the Dominican Republic at 79.3 points but behind Egypt at 79.6 and Tunisia at 80.1. Indonesia recorded 84.7 points, compared with Brazil’s 84.6.

Saudi Arabia topped the global ranking with 99.8 points, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 98.8. Estonia led Europe with 98.5 points, ahead of Finland at 98.4, while the US ranked ninth worldwide with 97.9.

Compiled by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the index assesses digital connectivity across 159 economies based on internet access and usage, network coverage, data consumption, and telecommunications affordability. The global average stood at 79 points, with 59 economies scoring between 90 and 100 and 15 falling below 50.

Digital connectivity improved in 146 of the 151 economies included in both the 2023 and 2026 editions.