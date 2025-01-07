US Coalition forces suffer casualties in Iraq's anti-ISIS operations: CENTCOM

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that Global Coalition forces sustained casualties during operations against ISIS in Iraq last week.

“From December 30 to January 6, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces conducted multiple strikes in the Hamrin mountains of Iraq, targeting known ISIS locations. The operations served to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians in the region, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond,” the command stated.

During seven days of operations against ISIS in Iraq, one coalition member was reportedly killed, and two others injured from two different nations. “There were no injuries to U.S. personnel or damage to U.S. equipment.”

Meanwhile, CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla described the joint operations as “critical to maintaining pressure on ISIS and preventing the terrorist group from taking advantage of the rapidly changing security environment in the region.”

Notably, the Hamrin Mountains, stretching from Diyala near the Iranian border to the Tigris River and encompassing parts of northern Saladin and southern Kirkuk, remain a key area for ISIS activity.

Earlier, Kurilla and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Iraq, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to the country’s stability. They emphasized continued support to prevent ISIS’s resurgence and protect Iraq’s sovereignty, reflecting a broader strategy to maintain security partnerships while gradually reducing troop presence.

CENTCOM reported an escalation in ISIS activities, with 137 joint operations conducted alongside Iraqi forces from January to June 2024. These missions resulted in the elimination of 30 ISIS militants and the capture of 74 others.