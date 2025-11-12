UN encourages prompt Iraqi government formation

Shafaq News – New York

The United Nations on Wednesday urged Iraq’s political blocs to move swiftly and peacefully toward forming a new government, following the conclusion of the country’s parliamentary elections.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended Iraq’s recent elections, describing them as largely calm and orderly. He further encouraged political leaders to maintain a spirit of peace as the final results are awaited.

“The next government should reflect the will of the Iraqi people and advance their aspirations for stability and development,” he added.

The Secretary-General congratulates the people of Iraq on the holding of parliamentary elections today (11 November) and the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) for its efforts in ensuring the effective preparation and conduct of the election.https://t.co/d78GVq3EoI — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) November 12, 2025

Yesterday, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that voter turnout in the 2025 parliamentary elections exceeded 55%. Out of 21,404,291 eligible voters, 12,003,143 participated across both general and special voting categories.

The general vote, held on Tuesday, recorded 10,898,327 ballots cast, accounting for 54% of roughly 20 million registered voters. Meanwhile, the special voting on November 9—reserved for security personnel—drew 1,084,289 participants out of 1,313,980 eligible voters, marking an 82.5% turnout.

