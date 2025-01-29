UK Ambassador to Iraq urges “swift” government formation

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, British Ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hitchen, urged the “swift” formation of Iraq’s government immediately after the upcoming elections.

During the Iraq Energy 2025 Conference in Baghdad, Hitchen warned that prolonged political negotiations—similar to those that led to the formation of the current government—would hinder the completion of key projects and “undermine the country's reputation.”

On the security front, the ambassador acknowledged that some British, European, and Western companies have exercised caution regarding Iraq due to the security situation. However, he emphasized that Iraq’s security environment is improving, with the situation in 2025 significantly better than in previous years. He also noted that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s government is operating within a legal framework.

Regarding Al-Sudani’s last visit to London, he pointed out that several agreements were signed for major projects worth £12 billion, describing the amount as substantial.

Hitchen further voiced support for the Prime Minister’s ambition to achieve energy independence in the coming years, stressing joint efforts to implement a plan to end gas flaring in Iraq.

Acknowledging that ending gas flaring would take several years, the UK ambassador stressed the importance of setting a clear timeframe for completing the plan, pointing out that revenues from gas could be allocated to sectors such as education and healthcare.