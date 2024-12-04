Turkish airstrike kills civilian in Northern Iraq’s Duhok province

Shafaq News/ A Turkish airstrike targeted a village in Iraq’s northern Duhok province on Wednesday, killing a civilian, a local source said.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, reported that "a Turkish airstrike hit the village of Harur within Duhok province this morning."

The attack resulted in the death of a 45-year-old civilian, identified as Sabah Abdul Sattar, who was a resident of the village.

Turkiye has frequently conducted cross-border operations in northern Iraq, targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it considers a terrorist organization.

Neither Turkish authorities nor the Iraqi government have commented on the incident yet.