Trump’s Syria Envoy applauds Iraq’s anti-ISIS efforts

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Thomas Barrack, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria, praised on Thursday Iraq’s leadership in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, crediting Baghdad with reducing risks linked to ISIS detainees.

On X, Barrack described Iraq’s role as “vital” to collective security, calling its efforts to stabilize Syria and the region “indispensable” to a “more peaceful” and “unified future.”

On behalf of @POTUS and @SecRubio, we are deeply honored to thank the Iraqi government for its exceptional leadership within the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and for its steadfast willingness to help safeguard the international community from the enduring threat posed by ISIS… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) January 22, 2026

The remarks followed Barrack’s meeting in Baghdad with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in which he conveyed Trump’s appreciation for Iraq’s handling of regional challenges, citing “the performance of the Iraqi security forces in combating terrorism” and policies that encourage international investment.

For his part, Al-Sudani stressed that stability in Damascus directly affects Iraq and regional security. He called for close coordination to safeguard gains, uphold Syria’s territorial integrity, and deepen Iraq–US cooperation on counterterrorism, economic development, and long-term regional initiatives.

ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017 but remains active as an insurgent group, with cells operating in desert and rural areas, as well as provinces including Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. Iraq’s Joint Operations Command has estimated that security forces conducted dozens of operations and airstrikes in 2025, killing more than 90 ISIS militants and targeting senior leaders.

