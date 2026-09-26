Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday described his recent meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in New York as “great,” expressing his support for the Iraqi leader.

“He’s a fantastic man, he’s a friend of mine, I endorsed him, right?” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

Trump and al-Zaidi met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and the United States.