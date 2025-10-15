Three reinstated as IHEC reshuffles dozens of election exclusions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has reinstated three parliamentary candidates ahead of the November 11 elections, after reviewing a new batch of appeals.

According to official documents obtained by Shafaq News, the commission reversed earlier decisions that had disqualified the three contenders, while confirming the cancellation of five other nominations. One candidate remains barred from the race.

So far, the commission has disqualified more than 800 candidates nationwide, though dozens have since succeeded in overturning their bans through the appeals process.

