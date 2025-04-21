Terrorist cells in Diyala: Iraq launches major operation to restore stability

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq launched a large-scale security operation in the rugged terrain of Diyala province to target terrorist cells and restore stability.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Commander Talib Al-Moussawi confirmed that the operation, focusing on the Hamrin Mountains, involves Iraqi Army and Police forces clearing key areas known for insurgent activity.

ISIS Exploiting Iraq’s Rugged Terrain

ISIS, though territorially defeated in Iraq in 2017, continues to exploit the country’s rugged terrain to maintain a presence and launch attacks. Scattered cells remain active in areas like Wadi Daquq, Zarka, and Zghaitoun Valley in Kirkuk, as well as along the Saladin-Diyala border. Difficult landscapes—especially Wadi Al-Shay and the Mama Mountain range—offer natural cover and hinder military access, allowing militants to regroup and operate with relative freedom.

Since early 2025, Iraqi security forces have intensified operations against ISIS remnants, successfully eliminating more than 50 militants, including prominent leaders, in the first quarter of the year.