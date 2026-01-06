Tehran briefs Baghdad on Iraqi government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, on Tuesday delivered a written message from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Iraqi caretaker Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, addressing Tehran’s views on recent developments in Iraq, including steps toward forming a new government.

According to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s media office, the message emphasized “supporting stability and strengthening the political process.” It also outlined Iran’s perspectives on key international issues, as well as regional political and security developments.

The briefing comes after Iraq’s parliament elected its speaker, Haibet Al-Halbousi, and two deputies, clearing the way for the next constitutional step: the election of a president. Fouad Hussein is among the candidates for the post, nominated by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Under Iraq’s constitution, the president will then task a nominee from the largest parliamentary bloc, currently the Shiite Coordination Framework, with forming a new government. Cabinet formation in Iraq is typically based on political consensus.

