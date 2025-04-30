Tehran-Karbala by rail: Iraq, Iran boost transport cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Iran have agreed to accelerate the completion of the Shalamcheh–Basra railway and advance several cross-border trade initiatives, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen economic and transport cooperation.

Hazem Majid Naji Al-Khalidi, advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, met with Rahmatollah Akrami, Iran’s acting minister of economic affairs and finance, to review progress on joint infrastructure and commercial projects. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing long-standing agreements, including the long-delayed rail corridor, the establishment of free trade zones, and the development of shared border markets.

Iraqi officials emphasized the Shalamcheh–Basra railway priority status and announced coordination was underway to fulfill Iraq’s remaining obligations, Iranian media outlets reported.

Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister Jabbar-Ali Zakeri proposed forming a joint technical committee to guide the project’s implementation, revealing that Iranian railway firms stand ready to assist Iraq in rehabilitating its rail infrastructure and transferring technical expertise.

“Our goal is to launch a direct Tehran–Karbala route to provide pilgrims with a safe, convenient, and fully rail-based journey,” Zakeri said, adding that expanded connectivity through the Shalamcheh, Khosravi, and Mehran border crossings could further integrate regional transport networks.

In addition to transport cooperation, the talks addressed key financial issues. According to Iran’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, the two sides agreed to follow up on the settlement of Iranian financial claims and explore mechanisms to recognize Iranian bank guarantees for exporters and investors operating in Iraq.

Al-Khalidi welcomed the proposals and expressed Iraq’s interest in enhancing bilateral economic coordination. He also voiced support for establishing joint industrial zones near the border to promote investment and create new trade opportunities.