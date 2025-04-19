Syria’s Al-Sharaa gives initial nod to visit Baghdad for Arab Summit

2025-04-19T18:23:58+00:00

Shafaq News/ Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has given preliminary approval to visit Baghdad in May to attend the Arab League summit, a Syrian government official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The visit, if confirmed, would come in response to an official invitation extended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The move followed a recent meeting between Al-Sharaa and Al-Sudani in Doha, where both leaders discussed efforts to boost regional ties and cooperation between Damascus and Baghdad.

