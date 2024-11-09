Iraq is well-prepared for upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad: Interior Ministry

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari chaired a meeting on Saturday at the Ministry of Interior’s headquarters with several senior security officials to discuss preparations for securing the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad.

“The meeting covered all aspects of the security agenda…Decisions were made to ensure the successful operation of Iraq’s security and intelligence agencies during the summit.” The ministry said in a statement.

Minister al-Shammari stressed that Baghdad’s hosting of Arab kings, presidents, and delegation leaders “aligns with Iraq's foreign policy under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, aimed at strengthening Iraq’s role as a pillar of peace, stability, and cooperation in the Arab world.”

Upon Iraq’s request, the Arab League agreed to hold the 34th Arab Summit in Baghdad in 2025.

During the previous summit in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, PM Al-Sudani reaffirmed that Baghdad would serve as a platform for enhancing Arab cooperation and addressing regional challenges, reiterating Iraq’s commitment to supporting Arab causes and ensuring the summit’s success as a means to promote stability and development.