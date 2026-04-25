Source: Iraq’s CF delays PM pick with one day to deadline

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s ruling Shiite bloc has postponed a key meeting to decide its nominee for prime minister, with the April 26 constitutional deadline approaching.

A well-informed source told Shafaq News that the Coordination Framework —a coalition of predominantly Shiite parties holding 162 seats in the 329-member parliament— deferred its scheduled Saturday session due to persistent disagreements and the lack of a decisive mechanism to select a candidate.

Bilateral meetings among senior CF leaders are expected later in the day.

The alliance has repeatedly failed to unify behind a single nominee. Under Article 76 of Iraq’s constitution, the bloc must submit its candidate to President Nizar Amedi, elected on April 11, within a 15-day nomination window, after which the designated nominee would have 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence.

Read more: Coordination Framework: Can govern Iraq, but cannot agree on a prime minister