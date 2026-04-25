10K+ casualties in Lebanon as strikes persist despite ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed or wounded in Lebanon since the start of the Israeli military campaign on March 2, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Saturday, as cross-border fire and airstrikes continued despite an extended ceasefire.

The ministry reported 2,496 deaths and 7,725 injuries since the onset of the hostilities.

Hezbollah fired a salvo of rockets from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel earlier today, with Israeli defenses intercepting part of the attack, Lebanese media reported.

⭕️ Sirens sounded in the areas of Manara, Margaliot, and Misgav Am, after 2 projectiles were launched from Lebanon toward Israel. This constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by Hezbollah. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 25, 2026

Israeli forces carried out strikes across southern Lebanon as well, killing four people in Yohmor al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh district, while also targeting a motorcycle in the area following earlier artillery shelling. Artillery fire hit the towns of al-Qantara and al-Qusayr in Marjayoun district, as well as Wadi Hassan near Tyre and the town of Houla, while Israeli drones were seen flying over al-Zahrani and Baalbek, with a large explosion reported in Khiyam.

The Israeli military also announced it had targeted four Hezbollah fighters south of the frontline, adding that two were killed in the Litani area.

Israeli forces continued demolishing buildings in several southern villages and renewed warnings to residents against returning to areas including the Litani River zone and the valleys of al-Salouqi and al-Sahlani.

At least six people were killed yesterday, marking the highest daily toll since the ceasefire was extended, while ongoing strikes and evacuation orders have displaced around 1.2 million people.

جيش العدو يجدد تهديداته لسكان قرى وبلدات في الجنوب https://t.co/KeUBakpYuO — National News Agency (@NNALeb) April 25, 2026

Israel and Lebanon agreed last week to extend the ceasefire for three weeks during a meeting at the White House mediated by US President Donald Trump, who indicated he was prepared to wait for a broader agreement to end the war with Iran.

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