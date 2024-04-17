Second Iranian explosive-laden drone wreckage found in Najaf

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed on Wednesday that an Iranian explosive-laden drone was found in Najaf governorate, about 100 miles (160 km) south of Baghdad, marking the second such incident.

According to the source, a security force recovered the wreckage of the drone, suspected to be of Iranian origin, in the Al-Shabakah subdistrict within Najaf.

On Sunday, another security source reported that a local security force in Najaf governorate discovered an Iranian drone in the Governorate's center.

The source told Shafaq News the drone was found after it crashed in Najaf's vicinity the night before, and it was part of a fleet of drones used by Iran in its targeting of Israel.

Notably, neither Iran nor the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed the involvement of Iraqi factions in the Iranian attack on Israel. However, Israel and the US reported that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen. They added that the vast majority of these projectiles have been intercepted.