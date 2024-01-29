Two killed in strikes near Sayyeda Zeinab shrine in Syria - Iranian state media

Shafaq News/ Two people were killed and several others were injured on Monday in strikes near the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine complex on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Iranian state media said.

A source in Iran's regional alliance told Reuters the strike had hit a location used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and no statement on state media.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the explosions.