Exports from Iranian Kermanshah to Iraq exceed $2 bn in 9 months

Shafaq News / Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, the customs official of Kermanshah Province in Iran, announced on Saturday the volume of goods exported from the border crossings of the province to Iraq during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (starting from March 21 of the previous year).

According to the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars, Abbaszadeh stated that the exported goods during this period amounted to 5,495,101 tons, with a total value of $2,231,112,906.

He added that these goods were exported through two land border crossings and four joint border markets with Iraq in the province. Abbaszadeh noted that the annual export volume of goods from Kermanshah to Iraq exceeds $3 billion, with the majority being iron products, fruits, and dairy products.

The Iranian customs official also pointed out that 52% of the exports from this province go to the Kurdish regions inside Iraq, while 48% go to the rest of the Iraqi regions.