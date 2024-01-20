Killing of Iranian Quds Force intelligence official and Iraqi faction leader in Damascus airstrike

Shafaq News / Sources reported on Saturday the killing of "Hajj Sadiq", an intelligence official of the Quds Force in Syria, in the Israeli airstrike in Damascus. The death of "Abu Montadher", a leader in an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia who was present at the meeting, was also confirmed, according to Sky News Arabia.

Furthermore, Reuters quoted Syrian sources as saying that the Israeli airstrike on Damascus on Saturday led to the death of four Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) members.

On the other hand, the Iranian news agency, Mehr reported that senior Iranian military advisers were killed in an Israeli raid in Damascus.