Iranian Judiciary held "Positive" talks with Iraqi officials

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, announced the outcomes of the visit of Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, the Head of Iran's Judiciary, to Iraq.

According to Mizan News Agency, affiliated with the Iranian Judiciary, Al-Sadegh said Judge Mohseni-Ejei met with the Iraqi National Security Council President and other Iraqi officials, deeming the discussions "positive and satisfactory."

The Iranian Ambassador explained that various topics were discussed, including the cooperation between Iran and Iraq regarding the assassination of General Soleimani and the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) group.

"Officials in the judiciary of both countries are following up on these issues."

Moreover, Al-Sadegh emphasized that the Head of the Judiciary focused on Iranian issues abroad during the visit, particularly in his meeting with Iranians living in Iraq.

Additionally, Mohseni-Ejei held talks with officials from the Shiite Coordination Framework, where he emphasized "unity, cohesion, and serving the people as primary objectives."