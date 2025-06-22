Second Iran-Iraq FM meeting since regional escalation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to address the escalating regional tensions, especially the recent US strikes targeting key nuclear facilities in Iran.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the talks — held on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul — marked the second meeting between the two ministers since the start of the current crisis.

Araghchi outlined the consequences of the attacks in detail and confirmed that Tehran is preparing a series of retaliatory steps, revealing Iran's plan to request an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, backed by Russia.

Hussein emphasized the need to activate the open-ended ministerial contact group—an Iraqi initiative under the OIC framework—aimed at containing the crisis, opening channels for dialogue, and paving the way for peaceful solutions to avert further escalation.