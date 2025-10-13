Saraya al-Salam: Basra protests are rival election ploy

Shafaq News – Basra

On Monday, Saraya al-Salam, the armed wing of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist), framed the timing of mounting protests across several districts in Basra ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections as a “political maneuver.”

Speaking to Shafaq News, Saad al-Maliki, the group’s spokesperson, accused rival blocs of inciting demonstrations to manipulate voter sentiment and destabilize strongholds ahead of the polls.

He argued that opponents are reviving long-standing issues like water salinity—not to solve them, but to score quick electoral points.

Citing al-Hayaniyah as the initial protest site, al-Maliki implied it was chosen to target Sadrist candidates rumored to be active there, pointing to reports of vandalized campaign materials as evidence. He also flagged the spread to al-Tamimiya—a district with deep Sadrist support—as a strategic provocation aimed at shifting blame and fueling division.

Demonstrations later reached al-Ashar, with residents in all three districts burning tires and blocking roads in anger over salt-contaminated water and poor access to clean supplies.

Basra, Iraq’s southernmost province and a key electoral battleground, has over 1.6 million eligible voters and 25 parliamentary seats, including six reserved for women.

