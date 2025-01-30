Quran desecrator Momika killed live on Tiktok

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi national was fatally shot in Södertälje, a suburb of Stockholm, on Wednesday night.

Police arrived at the scene to find Silwan Momika with gunshot wounds and quickly transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Swedish media reported that he was live streaming on TikTok at the time of the attack, and a video captured by Reuters showed police stopping the broadcast.

Authorities arrested five individuals in connection with the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Momika’s Controversial Acts

Momika attracted attention for publicly desecrating the Quran, sparking protests and condemnation, particularly in the Muslim world.

In June 2023, he stomped on a Quran, inserted pork, and burned its pages outside Stockholm's largest mosque on Eid al-Adha. He later held another protest outside the Iraqi embassy, where he again desecrated the Quran. These actions led to charges of "incitement against an ethnic group," along with another protester, for insulting Muslims.

Notably, Sweden’s immigration agency revoked Momika’s residence permit due to false information in his application, although he was granted temporary status because of obstacles to his deportation. After seeking asylum in Norway, he was deported back to Sweden.