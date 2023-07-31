Repeated Quran Desecration in Sweden Stirs Tensions and Outrage

Shafaq News/ Two men set a copy of the Quran alight outside the Swedish parliament on Monday in a protest that has sparked tensions between Sweden and Muslim nations.

Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem stomped on the Muslim holy book and set its pages ablaze before slamming it shut. The protest was granted a permit by Swedish police, who said they only permit people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during the events.

In addition to the Quran desecration, Momika also burned a photo symbolizing the third Imam of the Shiites, Hussein bin Ali, along with an image of the head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

The protest sparked widespread anger and prompted gatherings near the Swedish parliament by Iraqis and other concerned individuals, who vehemently condemned the actions and urged the Swedish authorities to take appropriate measures.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said a similar process was underway, noting his country was in "the most serious security situation since World War II."

Swedish and Danish envoys have been summoned to several Middle Eastern nations. Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for a meeting on Monday of the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address Quran desecrations in Sweden and Denmark.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said Monday that he had been in contact with several of his counterparts among the 57 member states of the organization ahead of the meeting and sent a letter to all members.

In a statement, Billstrom said that he had informed them about the process for granting permits for public gatherings in Sweden and that police made such decisions independently.

Billstrom added that he had also reiterated that "the Swedish Government has been very clear in its rejection of the Islamophobic acts carried out by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden."