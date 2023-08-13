Anti-Islam group burns Quran outside Turkish, Iraqi embassies in Copenhagen

Shafaq News / A Denmark-based racist and anti-Islam group, known as the "Danish Nationalists," set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish and Iraqi embassies in Copenhagen, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

According to the official Turkish news agency Anadolu, members of this group participating in the attack brandished banners, chanted anti-Islam slogans, and live-streamed these provocative moments on social media platforms. The agency noted that their "provocative actions" took place under the surveillance of Danish police.

Instances of disrespect towards the Holy Quran have escalated in both Sweden and Denmark, triggering backlash against the two nations.

A recent opinion poll conducted by Danish channel TV 2 on Saturday revealed that over half of the Danish population believe that the government should ban "displays" of Quran burning. The survey further indicated that a majority of Danes would indeed support such a ban, to safeguard the cultures and religions of other nations.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation urged member states to take action against countries permitting the burning or desecration of the Quran, including summoning ambassadors.

In a controversial act in June last year, Iraqi refugee Silwan Momika, based in Sweden, sparked global Islamic outrage when he set fire to and desecrated the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque, under the protection of Swedish police, claiming it was an exercise of freedom of expression.