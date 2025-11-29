Probe inconclusive on Kurdistan’s Khor Mor strike

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The committee investigating the November 26 attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region has not yet determined whether the strike was carried out by missile or drone, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to the source, the committee will deliver its findings to caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday after completing its report later tonight once the attack method is confirmed.

Al-Sudani had ordered the committee’s formation with support from the anti-ISIS Global Coalition. It returned to Baghdad on Friday after inspecting the site, assessing security and technical conditions, and holding meetings with field management and security officials on protection measures and securing production lines.

The attack forced an immediate shutdown of gas supplies to power stations, cutting electricity generation by up to 80 percent across Kirkuk, Erbil, Duhok, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Nineveh, according to the Kurdish Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity. No group has claimed responsibility.

Earlier today, trial exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) began from the field, marking the first steps toward restoring regular output.

Khor Mor, located in Chamchamal district, supplies gas through a 180-km pipeline and generates more than 2,000 megawatts, enough to power roughly 2 million homes. At least nine attacks have targeted the field since 2023, the deadliest in April 2024 when a strike killed four workers and triggered a prolonged shutdown.

The field is operated by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium led by Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, producing more than 21 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Read more: Khor Mor under fire: Renewed strikes expose Kurdistan’s fragile energy security