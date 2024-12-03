President Erdogan and PM Al-Sudani discuss regional security in phone call

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received a phone call from the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to a statement from the Turkish presidency, the conversation focused on regional and security issues.

President Erdogan emphasized to PM Al-Sudani that “Turkiye's priority is to maintain calm along its borders and avoid harm to civilians. He reaffirmed Turkiye’s commitment to Syria’s unity, stability, and territorial integrity, highlighting alignment with Iraq on this matter.”

The Turkish president further stressed the need for the Syrian regime to engage in a genuine political process to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

He also noted that “Turkiye has taken and will continue to take measures to prevent the PKK and its affiliates from exploiting developments, in line with Turkiye’s national security and interests,” the statement mentioned.