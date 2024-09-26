Iraqi PM meets Turkish President to discuss bilateral relations and regional security at UN Assembly

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

According to the PM's media office, “The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Iraq and Turkiye and reviewed the outcomes of the committees formed to implement the memorandums of understanding signed during President Erdoğan's visit to Baghdad last April.”

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the importance of joint coordination on Iraq’s Development Road project and his follow-up on the outcomes of the agreements and memorandums of understanding. He noted the government's approach to resolving outstanding issues and addressing border concerns, using the same mechanism that secured Iraq's borders with Iran. He reiterated that Iraq will not allow its territory to be used as a platform for attacks or threats against neighboring countries.”

The two leaders discussed regional developments and the dangers posed by the continued “crimes of the Zionist entity” against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which have persisted for nearly a year, as well as the aggression against Lebanon, which threatens to ignite a full-scale war in the region.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of strengthening Islamic coordination to achieve a unified stance that contributes to deterring aggression and stopping the genocide against Palestinians and the recent attacks on Lebanon.

“President Erdoğan expressed Turkiye's support for developing economic partnerships with Iraq, cooperation in counterterrorism, and contributing to the Development Road project based on principles of good neighborliness and goodwill. He also noted the mutual steps taken to facilitate visa issuance for the citizens of both countries and the opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector,” as per the statement.

President Erdoğan welcomed Iraq's efforts to support stability in the region and stressed the importance of working with all Islamic countries to rally positions to stop the war and aggression against Palestine and Lebanon and prevent the escalation of new conflicts in the region.