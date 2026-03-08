PSM restricts military wing to “humanitarian” activities

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saraya Al-Salam fighters have been instructed to limit their activities to “humanitarian” duties only, Muqtada Al-Sadr aide Saleh Mohammad Al-Iraqi said on Sunday, as the US-Israel-Iran war continues.

In a statement, Al-Iraqi said the group, the armed wing of Al-Sadr’s Patriotic Shiite Movement, would organize relief operations, including opening Al-Sadr’s guesthouse to distribute medical, service, and humanitarian assistance in coordination with affiliated organizations.

Citing rising attacks “from inside and outside” Iraq, Al-Iraqi called for efforts to assist civilians while asking God to protect the country from “colonialism, terrorism, extremism, and corruption.”

Iraq has seen a surge in drone and rocket attacks as the confrontation between Iran and the United States and Israel widens. Earlier today, a rocket landed in a football field in Basra, while air defense systems intercepted and destroyed two drones targeting Camp Victoria inside Baghdad International Airport.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a network of Iran-aligned armed factions, also claimed 24 attacks over the past 24 hours using drones and missiles against US bases in Iraq and across the Middle East. Saraya Al-Salam, although Shiite, is not part of the Popular Mobilization Forces or the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.