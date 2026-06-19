PM al-Zaidi appoints new border ports adviser

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi dismissed Sami al-Sudani from his post as adviser for border ports and customs affairs on Friday, replacing him with Hassan al-Akeili, an informed source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The reshuffle extends a wave of senior appointments al-Zaydi issued this week, including appointing Adel al-Yasiri as the head of the Investment Commission, replacing Haidar Makia.

Al-Zaydi also assigned Qassem al-Aboudi to serve as acting national security adviser, succeeding Qassem al-Aaraji, and tasked Bassem al-Badri with leading the National Intelligence Service in place of Abdul Karim al-Basri, according to the same source.

Governor Ali al-Allaq was also removed from his post, with Nizar Nasser appointed in his place.