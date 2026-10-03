Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has restored full sovereignty following the end of the Global Coalition’s military mission on September 30, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Saturday.

In an address marking the National Day of the Republic of Iraq, Al-Zaidi said Iraq now controls its own decisions, territory and airspace, with all weapons under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

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Despite regional and international challenges, Baghdad will continue pursuing a balanced foreign policy based on national interests, mutual respect and cooperation with other countries.

On the economy, Al-Zaidi said the government is working to diversify sources of growth, expand international partnerships, strengthen the private sector and create jobs. Iraq is also moving toward program- and performance-based budgeting, linking public spending to measurable results.

The government will continue the One Million Residential Land Plots Initiative and establish the Future Generations Fund, while developing economic cities and advancing the Development Road Project to strengthen Iraq’s role in regional trade, energy and investment.

Al-Zaidi also pledged to continue fighting corruption, protecting public funds and strengthening preventive oversight.

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Reflecting on his time in office, the prime minister said his government had faced successive challenges that required protecting Iraq’s security, sovereignty and independent decision-making from the repercussions of conflict in the region.

The address also marked Iraq’s National Day, observed annually on October 3. Al-Zaidi recalled Iraq’s emergence as an independent state more than nine decades ago, its membership in the League of Nations and role in founding the United Nations, while also pointing to the post-2003 political system, the sacrifices made to preserve democratic governance and the adoption of a permanent Constitution guaranteeing the peaceful transfer of power.

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