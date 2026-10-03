Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq is moving to diversify its arms suppliers and has no restrictions on purchasing weapons from any major country, Deputy Chairman of Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a seminar organized by the Sadiqoun Movement’s Political Forum in Najaf, Ahmed Kain Al-Khazali said Iraq “is not at odds with any country today,” adding that all are allies and Baghdad deals with them on equal terms. The choice of weapons depends on how advanced they are and whether they meet Iraq’s defense needs. “We inspect facilities and assess the advanced defense capabilities countries possess. If they are suitable, we buy them.”

Iraq needs air defense systems capable of detecting and engaging targets, along with thermal cameras with ranges of 12 to 18 kilometers.

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