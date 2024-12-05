PM Al-Sudani urges volunteer mobilization to tackle drug threats in schools

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani revealed a "systematic plan" to distribute drugs in the country's schools, stressing the importance of community and volunteer efforts to combat it.

Speaking at the International Volunteer Day celebration in Baghdad, Al-Sudani emphasized that Iraq is “a global leader in volunteerism,” highlighting the world’s recognition of the generosity and enthusiasm of Iraqis, from supporting the nation during challenges to serving in the millions-strong religious visits.

Al-Sudani also addressed Iraq’s suffering from ISIS, which occupied multiple areas in 2014 and caused the displacement of millions, saying, "We will not forget the repercussions of the war against ISIS and the displacement of over 5 million citizens," praising the efforts of volunteers who helped accommodate and serve the displaced.

He noted that volunteer efforts were present at all stages, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. "For every government effort, there is a supportive volunteer effort."

Moreover, the PM emphasized Iraq’s need for volunteer efforts to address ongoing challenges, noting that volunteer work is crucial not only for charitable situations but also for tackling environmental challenges “as severe as terrorism.”

"We need volunteer efforts, as government actions alone are insufficient to address environmental changes…Dangerous societal issues, especially drugs and their impact on youth, require volunteer work,” he explained. "There is a systematic effort to distribute drugs in schools."

Support for Volunteer Activities in Iraq

The Prime Minister stressed Iraq's need for volunteer work to strengthen national unity and promote a national discourse. He confirmed the government's recognition of volunteerism's importance and highlighted several directives issued last year to support such activities, including:

• Directing ministries and state institutions to support volunteers and ensuring close monitoring of these directives.

• Allocating financial grants to volunteers who are injured while performing their duties.

• Offering annual national awards.

• Celebrating the National Volunteer Day in Iraq.

• Granting priority for nominations for development courses.

• Providing study leave for volunteers.

• Establishing a systematic volunteer program to help youth find and apply for volunteer opportunities.