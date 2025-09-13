PM Al-Sudani to make anti-corruption Iraq top priority

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stressed that fighting administrative and financial corruption remains a central priority for his government.

In a speech at the graduation ceremony of the 30th qualifying course of the Higher Institute for Security and Administrative Development at the Ministry of Interior, he affirmed that his government has prioritized tackling drugs, tribal disputes, organized crime, and cross-border offenses, reiterating that fighting corruption is a top priority for the cabinet.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice noted that over 60% of inmates under 25 are imprisoned for non-violent crimes, while fewer than 150 licensed psychologists serve a population of 43 million.

Read more: Broken systems, broken futures: Crime in Iraqbeyond the numbers

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of equipping Iraq’s security institutions with awareness, knowledge, vigilance, and modern technology. He underlined that his government would not permit any attempt to revive the eras of dictatorship, brutality, or isolation, regardless of their form or name.

On Iraq’s international standing, the PM asserted that his administration has succeeded in restoring global confidence in the country.