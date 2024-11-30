PM Al-Sudani reaffirms Iraq’s support for Palestine amid escalating Gaza conflict

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met the Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed Al-Ruweidi.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, “The meeting discussed bilateral relations and reviewed the latest developments in Palestine, which has been enduring a brutal Zionist war for over a year, resulting in thousands of martyrs and injuries.”

“The Prime Minister reiterated Iraq’s principled and steadfast position on the Palestinian cause and emphasized the necessity for international organizations and major powers to fulfill their responsibilities to end the suffering of civilians in Gaza.”

“He affirmed Iraq’s continued efforts and support in this regard, including the ongoing dispatch of relief materials and humanitarian supplies to the people of Gaza,” as per the statement.

Since October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a severe escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The conflict began with a coordinated attack by Hamas on Israel. In response, Israel launched a comprehensive military campaign, imposing a complete siege on Gaza.

The violence has led to the death of 45,159 Palestinians as well as a mass displacement, with around 1.1 million people affected.