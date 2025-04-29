PM Al-Sudani pledges support to Iran after port explosion

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani offered condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a phone call following the deadly fire at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, Al-Sudani expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and affirmed Iraq’s readiness to provide urgent medical assistance for the injured.

On April 26, 2025, a massive explosion and subsequent fire at Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port near Bandar Abbas resulted in at least 70 fatalities and over 1,200 injuries. The blast originated from several containers in the port's wharf area, possibly containing hazardous materials, and led to extensive damage and disruption of port operations.