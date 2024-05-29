PM Al-Sudani orders committee for Iraq-Turkiye water cooperation

2024-05-29T10:35:45+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired a meeting to follow up on agreements and memorandums of understanding with Turkiye, concluded during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to Iraq.

The Iraqi government said in a statement that the "meeting reviewed the procedures for implementing the 24 agreements and memorandums."

PM Al-Sudani emphasized the need for "continued communication with Turkiye to ensure parallel progress in implementation." He also directed each ministry involved to establish a "clear action plan" under his supervision to expedite the process.

Moreover, the Iraqi prime minister called for the "swift formation" of a special committee to implement the framework agreement on water cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of preparing joint water-related projects, focusing on strategic initiatives that will benefit Iraq in the long term, particularly in the agricultural and water sectors.

