PM Al-Sudani demands IHEC neutrality before special vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Saturday urged the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to remain neutral and ensure a secure environment for voters as the nation prepares for tomorrow’s special voting.

Scheduled for November 9, 2025, the special vote involves more than 1.3 million Iraqis from the security, defense, and service sectors, as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Sources within the IHEC informed Shafaq News that al-Sudani held a videoconference with the Commission’s provincial offices and senior security commanders to review the final technical and logistical arrangements for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The discussion also addressed the security measures in place and the coordination between the IHEC and security forces to ensure a smooth voting process and prevent any potential breaches.

Meanwhile, the IHEC has completed most of its technical preparations, including the distribution of election materials to polling stations as well as the training of field teams on electronic voting and counting devices.

Out of Iraq’s population of 46 million, about 21.4 million people are eligible to cast ballots for the 329 seats in the new parliament. A total of 7,768 candidates are contesting the election, including 5,520 men and 2,248 women.

