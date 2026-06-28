Nizar Amedi backs Iran-US ceasefire

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi on Sunday voiced support for the recent Iran-US agreement to halt the war, during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad.

Amedi reaffirmed that Iraq supports all measures that strengthen regional peace, preserve the sovereignty of states, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means rather than escalation or the use of force.

Araghchi, in turn, affirmed Tehran's commitment to continuing coordination and consultations with Baghdad while expanding cooperation and mutual understanding on current regional developments.

Iranian FM arrived in Baghdad for a one-day visit that includes talks on Iraq's outstanding payments for Iranian gas exports, the possible release of frozen Iranian assets under the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding, security coordination, and preparations for the funeral procession of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Najaf on June 8.