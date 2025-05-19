Iraq presses for resolution on Iranian gas exports in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday in Tehran, focusing on deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional challenges.

According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, focused on joint efforts in security, energy, and economic coordination, as well as the need for political solutions to regional conflicts, emphasizing sovereignty, humanitarian relief, and regional coordination.

Hussein stressed the urgency of reviving bilateral committees and resolving issues stemming from US sanctions on Iranian gas exports to Iraq.

He also backed renewed US-Iran nuclear talks, describing them as “vital for regional stability,” and referenced his recent visit to Washington, where he urged both sides to deliver “tangible outcomes” that benefit the broader Middle East.

Araghchi, in turn, welcomed Iraq’s active role at the forum and praised Baghdad’s efforts to “facilitate dialogue” between Tehran and Washington. He also reaffirmed Iran’s willingness to continue diplomatic efforts with the US.