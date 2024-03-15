US grants 21st sanctions waiver for Iraq's electricity purchases from Iran

Shafaq News/ The US Department of State announced on Thursday the extension of a 120-day sanction waiver allowing Iraq to procure electricity from Iran, with strict conditions ensuring that no funds can flow into Iran under this arrangement.

The State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated during a press conference in Washington, that “these exemptions have been consistently granted to Iraq since 2018, under a former administration, marking the 21st issuance of such a waiver.”

Miller clarified “the strict conditions governing the use of funds under this waiver,” stating that “we are confined to restricted accounts and may only be utilized for purchasing food, medicine, medical equipment, agricultural products, and other transactions not subject to sanctions.”

Furthermore, he explained, "part of the broader goal of the US is to wean Iraq off dependence on Iran for electricity because this is what these waivers do.

Miller noted that Iraq has made real progress on its path to achieving energy self-sufficiency since 2020, stating that it has reduced its imports of Iranian energy by more than half over the past decade, doubled its electricity generation, and that they will continue to work with and support them in their attempts to become independent in the energy sector.

Noteworthy, the US has levied sanctions against Iran over its nuclear activities and support for certain militant groups in the region, which also restricts other nations from engaging in business with Iran if they wish to maintain commercial relations with the US.