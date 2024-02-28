Iranian gas supply halt plunges Iraq into electricity crisis

Shafaq News / A recent halt in Iranian gas supplies has plunged Baghdad and several Iraqi governorates into an electricity supply crisis, according to a statement from a source within the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity on Wednesday.

This cessation of gas flow, attributed to technical issues, has resulted in the shutdown of power generation units in the central region and a significant reduction in electricity supply hours.

The impact of this disruption has been felt across multiple regions, with Baghdad and various provinces experiencing a drastic decline in electricity provision to approximately 16,000 megawatts, exacerbating an already challenging situation.

On Tuesday, a source in the Diyala Electricity Directorate reported the outage of imported power lines from Iran and a reduction in supply hours in the governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the Iranian electricity lines of Mersad and Sarpol Zahab, which supply electricity to most areas of Diyala, have gone out of service."

Notably, Iraq's electricity supply faces substantial challenges stemming from years of neglect, underinvestment, and conflict-induced damage to infrastructure.

The country's power grid struggles to meet demand, particularly during peak periods exacerbated by soaring temperatures.

Dependence on electricity imports from neighboring countries like Iran and Turkey further complicates the situation, leaving Iraq vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

Efforts to address these challenges include government initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure, constructing new power plants, and improving efficiency.

However, progress is hindered by ongoing political instability, corruption, and economic constraints.

Despite these obstacles, there are opportunities for investment in renewable energy projects and modernizing existing infrastructure.

Achieving a stable and reliable electricity supply in Iraq requires sustained investment, effective governance, and resolution of political and economic challenges.