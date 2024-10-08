Nineveh Council holds first session after three-month boycott amid ongoing dispute

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Nineveh Provincial Council held its first session after a three-month hiatus, prompted by a political crisis following a contentious vote on the appointment of administrative unit heads.

Ahmed al-Kiki, a member of the Council representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), told Shafaq News Agency that “today's 18th session marks the resumption of council meetings after halting meetings for nearly three months, however, this does not imply acceptance of what happened previously concerning Future Nineveh's unilateral decision on the heads of administrative units," said al-Kiki.

He added that participation in the current session was necessary to vote on social welfare measures that benefit Nineveh and could not be postponed, as well as to form a committee to vet mukhtars for future voting.

The session follows the end of a boycott by the Nineveh United and Kurdistan Democratic Party blocs, which had been protesting the decision by the Future Nineveh bloc to replace and appoint leaders of 20 administrative units across the province.

Despite the participation of the two blocs in Tuesday’s session, sources indicated that deep disagreements remain unresolved regarding the administrative unit appointments.

A total of 26 out of 29 council members attended the session, with three members absent.