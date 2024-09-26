Nineveh Commemorates “Al-Hamdaniya tragedy” as investigations remain unresolved

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Nineveh governorate observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of “Al-Hamdaniya Tragedy”, which claimed over 120 lives when a fire broke out in an event hall during a wedding celebration.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, government institutions in Nineveh paused to honor the souls lost in the tragic incident. Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil had directed this moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the fire in Al-Hamdaniya district.

Despite the establishment of government and parliamentary committees to investigate the tragedy, no accountability has been reported for those responsible for the incident thus far.

The fire erupted on September 26, 2023, inside a wedding hall in the Hamdaniya district, located east of Mosul, the provincial capital of Nineveh. A security source at the time informed Shafaq News Agency that the blaze resulted in the deaths of 115 individuals, with over 200 others suffering injuries from burns and smoke inhalation.