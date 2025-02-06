New Iraqi court enforces General Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, another Iraqi court decided to move forward with the implementation of the General Amnesty Law, as directed by the Supreme Judicial Council, following similar actions by two appellate courts.

The Saladin Court of Appeals chose to enforce the Amnesty Law, which came into effect on January 21, 2025, according to an official document issued by the head of the court.

An informed source told Shafaq News that the court's presidency began implementing the second amendment to the Amnesty Law, noting, “Some misdemeanor and investigation courts under this presidency have issued numerous rulings granting amnesty to more than 30 defendants based on various legal provisions covered by the law.”

Earlier today, the Najaf Criminal Court and the Presidency of the Diwaniya Appeals Court confirmed the application of the law, in line with the council's instructions.

The Iraqi Parliament had previously voted on the Amnesty Law, but the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq’s highest judicial authority, suspended the implementation of certain provisions due to legal concerns deemed inconsistent with the Constitution.

In response, the Supreme Judicial Council rejected the judicial suspension, emphasizing the importance of adhering to Parliament's directives and affirming that the relevant courts would continue examining cases in accordance with the law's provisions.