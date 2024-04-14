Najaf's security force discovers Iranian drone fell en route to Israel

Shafaq News/ A security source reported a local security force in Najaf governorate, about 100 miles (160 km) south of Baghdad, discovered an Iranian drone in the Governorate's center.

The source told Shafaq News Agency the drone was found after it crashed in Najaf's vicinity last night, and it was part of a fleet of drones used by Iran in its targeting of Israel.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

Neither Iran nor the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed the involvement of Iraqi factions in the Iranian attack on Israel. However, Israel reported that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen. They added that the vast majority of these projectiles have been intercepted.

The Iraqi authorities did not yet comment on the Iranian attack.