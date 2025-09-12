Prominent Iraqi cleric demands sanctions against Israel

Shafaq News – Najaf

Iraq's Najaf Friday prayer preacher Sadr al-Din al-Qubbanji called on Friday for international sanctions against Israel in response to its attacks on multiple countries in the region.

Delivering his sermon, al-Qubbanji criticized what he described as global silence over recent airstrikes targeting Yemen and Qatar.

He stated that Israel is experiencing internal disintegration as a result of its repeated "crimes against nations," adding that the United States is facing a “serious internal crisis.”

Al-Qubbanji concluded by asserting that the Palestinian cause has become a global issue “after efforts were made to make the world forget it.”

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council condemned Israel’s airstrike in Doha, voicing regret over the civilian deaths.