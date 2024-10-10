Ministry of Finance disowns "Tadawul", warns public

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance denied, on Thursday, its connection to any activity promoted through websites and social media platforms under the name “Tadawul” or other names, stressing that it does not bear any responsibility for the advertisements or information published regarding this program.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that it has not licensed this or any other trading program, nor has it authorized any entity to promote or offer it to the public.

Moreover, the ministry warned against engaging with platforms or individuals promoting this program, which may aim to exploit users or spread misleading information.

It also recommended all individuals to be cautious and rely on official sources to obtain information related to any financial programs or platforms and to avoid falling into the trap of electronic fraud.