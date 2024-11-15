Leaked videos expose heated conflict in Iraq’s Diyala Council, sparking public outrage

Shafaq news/ Leaked videos from Iraq’s Diyala Provincial Council showed heated exchanges between council members and president, two days after a closed session was held away from media coverage.

These videos sparked public anger due to the ongoing political struggle, neglect of service issues, and the lack of laws on employment, unemployment support, oversight, and corruption.

An informed source told Shafaq News that “the dispute during the session started when former Governor Muthanna Al-Tamimi and several council members urged Omar Al-Karawi to annul his dismissal decisions and remain council president pending the court’s ruling on the session's legality.”

"Al-Karawi refused to cancel the dismissal decisions without a final court ruling, citing concerns that the council might hold a legal session and dismiss him again," the source added.

The council had voted on October 29 to remove al-Karawi, a member of the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada,) following an emergency questioning session and elected Nizar al-Luhaibi as his replacement two days later. The move followed a political campaign aimed at unseating al-Karawi, who had taken office on August 1. According to Shafaq News sources, the dismissal stemmed from internal disputes within the council over the appointment of new district administrators.

As leaked session videos spread, thousands of supporters of both the council members and the presidency launched attacks on their opponents.

For her part, Diyala Council member Derya Khairallah confirmed to Shafaq News that "the dispute stems from the distribution of administrative unit head positions, and its continuation means neglecting issues important to the province's citizens."

“The rift among members stems from political blocs and parties controlling all aspects of Diyala province, including the council, in order to pursue their goals and interests,” she pointed out.

Moreover, Khairallah mentioned, "The disputes in Diyala are likely to persist, and the council president’s dismissal may occur again due to the ongoing conflict…Resolving these disputes and achieving political stability depends on completing the selection of administrative unit heads and replacing department directors according to the blocs’ entitlements."

“The conflict must end through dialogue and an agreement that benefits the province and its citizens, with a focus on key laws and legislation across various sectors,” she affirmed.

In a related context, political analyst Mahmoud al-Tai said, "Recent leaks exposed a fierce conflict within the council that could incite discord among Diyala's people, especially supporters of rival parties."

"Disagreements should stay within the council and be resolved internally to prevent conflicts, including Facebook wars, that could spark social divisions among tribes and regions,” he confirmed, urging Diyala's political blocs to “prioritize the province's interests over personal gains and swiftly resolve disputes to advance sectors like agriculture, investment, and stalled projects.”